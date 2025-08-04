Avalon Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.