Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,051,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258,040 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.