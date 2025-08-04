Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $160,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after buying an additional 1,085,903 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 794,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 11.6%

BATS:IGV opened at $108.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $112.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.