Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.09.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.