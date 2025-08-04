Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU opened at $86.13 on Monday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.