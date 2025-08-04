Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.93 on Monday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

