U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,300 shares, a growth of 617.9% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.38 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
