EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,000 shares, agrowthof195.5% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. EVgo has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in EVgo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,331 shares during the period.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

