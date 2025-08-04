Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,500 shares, agrowthof189.1% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMAT stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,610.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is -3,207.46%.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

