First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,700 shares, anincreaseof206.3% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 102.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $444.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

