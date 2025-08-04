Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 455,300 shares, agrowthof364.6% from the June 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYE opened at $5.98 on Monday. Fly-E Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fly-E Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

