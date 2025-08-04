Assetmark Inc. Buys New Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

