Assetmark Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.91 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.