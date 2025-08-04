Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.06 Million Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.32% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $4,008,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.