Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Woodward by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.13.

Woodward Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $259.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $267.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. Woodward’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

