Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.88. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.