Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RB Global were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $108.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.