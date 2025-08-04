Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.1%

FNB stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

