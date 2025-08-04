Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 179,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 180,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 576.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Telefonica SA has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a yield of 450.0%. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefonica

Telefonica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.