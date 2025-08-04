Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224,592 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SAIC opened at $110.73 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

