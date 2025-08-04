Innospec (IOSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $440.70 million for the quarter.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $128.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Innospec

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Innospec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. Wall Street Zen lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.