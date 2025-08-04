Geo Group (GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $621.55 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Geo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEO opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 131.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Geo Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Geo Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

