Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $170.15 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $202.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,339.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

