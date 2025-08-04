Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.51%. The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $1.115 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 303.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Mizuho raised Delek Logistics Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

See Also

