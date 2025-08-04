Guy Melamed Sells 51,889 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,145,000 after buying an additional 113,573 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 98.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after buying an additional 1,152,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,053,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

