Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

ZBRA opened at $335.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day moving average is $302.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.56.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

