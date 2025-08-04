XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 452.0% in July

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 516,100 shares, anincreaseof452.0% from the June 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBIT opened at $2.85 on Monday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

About XBiotech

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

