Short Interest in Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expands By 1,333.4%

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,940,000 shares, anincreaseof1,333.4% from the June 30th total of 205,100 shares. Currently,31.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Trading Down 5.2%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WKHS Free Report ) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Workhorse Group worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 194.02% and a negative net margin of 1,576.17%. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

