Short Interest in Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expands By 1,333.4%

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,940,000 shares, anincreaseof1,333.4% from the June 30th total of 205,100 shares. Currently,31.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently,31.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $24.25.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 194.02% and a negative net margin of 1,576.17%. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
