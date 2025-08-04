Paysign (PAYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Paysign has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paysign Stock Down 4.0%

PAYS stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $387.12 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.78. Paysign has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Henry purchased 10,084 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,016.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 129,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,224.64. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,662,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,430. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,877. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysign by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

