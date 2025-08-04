Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.750 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Leidos has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Leidos were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.