Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Equitable Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $50.04 on Monday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,666 shares of company stock worth $7,145,208. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitable stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

