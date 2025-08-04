Future (LON:FUTR) to Buyback 0 Stock

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Future Trading Down 0.1%

FUTR opened at GBX 712.84 ($9.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £771.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 715.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.77. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631 ($8.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,151.11 ($15.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Future news, insider Kevin Li Ying purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £99,955.03 ($132,724.78). Also, insider Sharjeel Suleman acquired 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £49,779.36 ($66,099.27). Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Future

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

