Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases £149.16 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($198.06).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 41 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($198.17).
- On Friday, May 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 44 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($196.89).
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Toby Courtauld sold 18,510 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.34), for a total value of £60,527.70 ($80,371.40).
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 331.20 ($4.40) on Monday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.98) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.