Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases £149.16 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($198.06).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 41 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($198.17).

On Friday, May 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 44 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($196.89).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Toby Courtauld sold 18,510 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.34), for a total value of £60,527.70 ($80,371.40).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 331.20 ($4.40) on Monday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.98) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.