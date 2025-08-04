EPWK Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EPWK)

EPWK’s (NASDAQ:EPWK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 5th. EPWK had issued 2,750,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $11,275,000 based on an initial share price of $4.10. After the end of EPWK’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut EPWK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:EPWK opened at $0.46 on Monday. EPWK has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Our mission is to add value to our users in both service supply and demand sides. We create an innovative and efficient crowdsourcing platform to connect businesses with great talents. We design a digital marketplace with a comprehensive services catalog and an efficient search, find and order process to match talents with service needs.

