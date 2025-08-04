Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,140,000 shares, agrowthof1,643.1% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Currently,9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently,9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waldencast Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of WALD stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waldencast by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waldencast by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WALD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.