Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases 76 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes purchased 76 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($31.07) per share, with a total value of £1,778.40 ($2,361.44).

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.9%

SMIN stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($30.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,255.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,055.38. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,514.66 ($20.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,384 ($31.66).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

