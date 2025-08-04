Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Bandhana Rawal Acquires 11,000 Shares

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 11,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,560 ($14,022.04).
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.4%
Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.28) on Monday. Primary Health Properties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts expect that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current year.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
