Insider Buying: Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Insider Acquires £4,857.60 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Le Page purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £4,857.60 ($6,450.14).

LON VTA opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Monday. Volta Finance Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.04 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.40.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

