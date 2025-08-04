Insider Buying: Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Insider Acquires £4,857.60 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Le Page purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £4,857.60 ($6,450.14).
Volta Finance Trading Down 1.4%
LON VTA opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Monday. Volta Finance Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.04 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.40.
About Volta Finance
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.