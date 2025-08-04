Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £42,952 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £42,952 ($57,033.59).

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £39,050 ($51,852.34).

On Tuesday, July 29th, David John Braben sold 12,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £46,282.50 ($61,455.98).

On Monday, July 28th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.86), for a total transaction of £40,260 ($53,459.04).

On Friday, July 25th, David John Braben sold 28,400 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £102,524 ($136,135.97).

On Wednesday, July 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £33,300 ($44,217.24).

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,835.35).

On Monday, July 21st, David John Braben sold 907 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 467 ($6.20), for a total transaction of £4,235.69 ($5,624.34).

On Friday, July 18th, David John Braben sold 6,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.94), for a total value of £22,320 ($29,637.50).

On Thursday, July 17th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.83), for a total value of £36,400 ($48,333.55).

On Wednesday, July 16th, David John Braben sold 11,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.89), for a total value of £40,480 ($53,751.16).

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 373 ($4.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.60 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.50 ($5.04).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

