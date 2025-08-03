SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,541,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $363.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.32.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:PWR opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.