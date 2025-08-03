Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 487 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.