Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Down 3.7%

ORCL opened at $244.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,169 shares of company stock valued at $82,908,609. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

