R Squared Ltd Buys 1,040 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

R Squared Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,485.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.17 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.