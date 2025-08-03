Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.0%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.11 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $220.11 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

