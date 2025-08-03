Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.69. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

