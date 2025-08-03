OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

