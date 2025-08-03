QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4,423.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 23,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 2,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 265,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,324,591 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

