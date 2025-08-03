Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $709.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $737.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.82 and a 200 day moving average of $610.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

