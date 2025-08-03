Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,815 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,458,002.70. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

