DCF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after buying an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE ABBV opened at $195.17 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.30. The firm has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

