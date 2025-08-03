Argent Trust Co Has $7.63 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 102,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

